East Texas State Fair kicks off in Tyler

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2023 at 12:43 am

TYLER – The East Texas State Fair is officially back. The event kicked off Friday morning with Senior Day to start the huge event and of course, the fair has all the essential fun you would expect. The fair had all the food you could want like giant turkey legs and don’t forget about the Ferris Wheel. The fair runs through Oct.1.

