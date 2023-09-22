CHRISTUS Health contract with Aramark to end

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2023 at 3:45 pm

TYLER – CHRISTUS Health and Aramark are ending their contract, and officials with CHRISTUS said employees laid off from Aramark are expected to begin employment with their new vendor according to our news partners at KETK. In a statement, CHRISTUS Health said they will begin working with a new vendor, Morrison, on Nov. 1 and Aramark employees will be offered positions. “We do not expect any disruption to current operations or employment,” the statement from CHRISTUS said. “While technically these employees will be laid off from Aramark, we expect them to transition immediately to employment with Morrison.”

In a WARN notice to the Texas Workforce Commission, Aramark lists that layoffs will take place on Oct. 31.

“Our agreement to provide services to CHRISTUS Health has concluded,” Vice President of Corporate Communications Chris Collom said in a statement. “It is our understanding that affected employees will be hired by the health system’s new provider. We are also working with impacted employees to access other job opportunities within our company.”

This affects 163 employees at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, 97 employees at CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center and 87 employees at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana.

