Border agents confront rise in migrant arrivals

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2023 at 4:25 am

EAGLE PASS (AP) — After a dip in illegal crossings that followed policy changes in May, the Biden administration is again on its heels as more asylum-seekers cross the U.S. border from Mexico. In Southern California, migrants camp in remote mountains waiting to be processed. In Eagle Pass, Texas, nearly 9,000 migrants have arrived this week, prompting authorities to close a border crossing to reassign officials to the influx. Border crossings have closed for similar reasons in San Diego and El Paso, Texas. On Wednesday, the administration announced measures to address the influx, including temporary legal status and work permits for nearly 500,000 Venezuelans.

