New Sonic in Canton will have this first

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2023 at 4:27 pm
New Sonic in Canton will have this firstCANTON – If First Monday Trades Days weren’t enough for you. There will be a new Sonic drive-in in Canton and it will feature something very unique. According to our news partner KETK, this new Sonic will have three pickleball courts. It will be first Sonic in the United States to have pickleball courts. The Canton Economic Development adds , the pickleball courts that can be reserved ahead of time using the CourtReserve App. If your wondering if pickleball will replace the playground for your kids. Don’t worry, both will be on hand at the new Sonic in Canton.



