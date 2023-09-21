Today is Thursday September 21, 2023
3 arrested in Rusk County on drug, firearm charges

September 21, 2023
3 arrested in Rusk County on drug, firearm chargesRUSK COUNTY — Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson Police Department have apprehended three individuals and seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, suspected MDMA, suspected marijuana and firearms. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and our news colleagues at KETK, they received leads during a fugitive apprehension investigation that led to a controlled substance search warrant being served at 1307 Martin Luther King Street in Henderson.

The following individuals were apprehended during the investigation:

Frank Torres Lewis, 50, of Henderson
Cheryl Redwine Lewis, 50, of Henderson
Derrick Lewis, 44, of Henderson

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office states that Frank Torres Lewis has been charged with the following criminal offenses:

Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 (methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 (MDMA), a state jail felony
Unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony of the third degree

Frank Torres Lewis was further served with an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Cheryl Redwine Lewis was served with warrants for:

Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1
Unlawful carry of a weapon

Derrick Lewis was served with an outstanding warrant for:

Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office states that Frank Torres Lewis, Cheryl Redwine Lewis and Derrick Lewis are currently being held in the Rusk County Jail after having bonds set by Justice of the Peace Precinct #5 Jana Enloe.

The controlled substance search warrant was issued by Rusk County Court at Law Judge, Chad Dean, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

This is still an ongoing investigation.



