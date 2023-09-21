UT Tyler receives over $600,000 from National Science Foundation

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2023 at 2:36 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler received part of a $1.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study ants and their potential impacts on soils in

southeastern U.S. environments.

“This collaborative research award recognizes the high quality of our biology department’s work,

which will help determine whether soil animals such as ants impact soils at larger scales,” said Dr.

Kouider Mokhtari, UT Tyler interim senior vice president for research. “This novel research has

broad applications that could advance our understanding of how soil nutrients and mineral

composition are impacted by ant nests.”

UT Tyler will collaborate with the University of Central Florida and Yale University’s School of the

Environment on the two-year, two-part project.

