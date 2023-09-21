Today is Thursday September 21, 2023
Kelly Ripa to host Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2023 at 1:51 pm
Walt Disney Animation Studios

ABC News' parent company Disney turns 100 years old this year, and Kelly Ripa is helping to celebrate by hosting The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, October 15.

The night of programming will begin with an episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos at 7 p.m. ET. "A lineup that will include exclusive moments featuring Ripa and sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects" will follow at 8 p.m., the studio explains.

The special program will also feature the world broadcast premieres of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new animated short film Once Upon a Studio and the beloved Oscar-winning feature Encanto.

Once Upon a Studio tracks through Disney's storied history, "Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films," from Mickey to Moana and beyond.

Disney teases, "Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation -- to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements."

Disney officially turns 100 on Monday, October 16, and that will be celebrated across other properties including Disney+, but details are forthcoming.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



