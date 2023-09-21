Paxton blames Biden, Phelan and Cornyn for impeachment

AUSTIN – The Texas Tribune reports that in his first remarks since the impeachment, Attorney General Ken Paxton blamed a host of people, mostly Republicans, for the trial.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday alleged without evidence that the Biden administration, working in cahoots with certain Texas Republicans, was behind the failed attempt to impeach him on charges of bribery and corruption. In his first remarks since being acquitted by the Texas Senate on Saturday on 16 articles of impeachment, Paxton blasted fellow conservatives who he believes betrayed him and the party, including House Speaker Dade Phelan, former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and the all-Republican Court of Criminal Appeals.

Paxton excoriated Cornyn as a poor representative for Texans and said a strong candidate needs to challenge him in 2026 — adding that he may be the man to do so.“Everything’s on the table for me,” he said. Read full article HERE.

