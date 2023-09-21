Today is Thursday September 21, 2023
Strike Force Three live show in Las Vegas canceled after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2023 at 7:39 am
Live Nation

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert's Strike Force Three live event at at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23, has been canceled after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

"Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. the host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! host revealed on X, formerly Twitter. "I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible," he added.

Strike Force Five Three is a play on the name of the Strike Force Five podcast hosted by the late night hosts -- along with Seth Meyers and John Oliver -- was set up to support the podcast's goal: raising money for the staff of their respective shows. Due to Hollywood's ongoing writers and actors strikes, their staff have been out of work for several months. Meyers and Oliver were not appearing.

The one-time-only event would have marked the first time that Colbert, Fallon and Kimmel performed on stage together.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



