Biden allowing thousands of Venezuelans in the country to work legally

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2023 at 8:26 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s granting temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans already in the country. The move Wednesday to give Venezuelans who arrived in the country as of July 31 temporary protected status essentially makes it easier and faster for them to get authorization to work. That’s been a key demand of Democratic mayors and governors struggling to care for an increased number of migrants in their care. Venezuelans account for a large number of the migrants who’ve been arriving in the country in recent years. Eagle Pass, Texas, has announced a state of emergency over what it calls a “severe undocumented immigrant surge.”

