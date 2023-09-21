Coffee City drivers have questions after police department deactivated

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2023 at 8:26 am

COFFEE CITY — One week after Coffee City deactivated their police department and fired their police chief, many drivers who’ve been pulled over say they want their speeding tickets dropped. “I intended to come up here with the hopes of getting the ticket dismissed since they dismissed all of their policemen,” said Steve Prather, who was at city hall to contest a ticket. Prather went into city hall with hopes to challenge his citation on Wednesday. “I just paid them $315 to get a deferred adjudication,” said Prather. Coffee City resident, Kolby Horton said he has $11,000 worth of tickets that he said were given unlawfully. Horton said it caused him to plead guilty to each offense. Acording to our news partner KETK, if you got a ticket from the Coffee City Police Department, the city secretary said you have to pay the ticket or choose to go to trial.

The secretary added, if the ticket is contested, the city will have to subpoena the original issuing officer to testify in court. This leaves people wondering if they should take this matter to court or pay and move on. For now, it is business as usual when it comes to the tickets deadlines.

As far as emergency calls, Henderson County Sheriff, Botie Hillhouse said since Monday Sept. 11th, they have responded to 7 calls, which he said is not a lot of calls.

Smith County Sheriff Office will continue to handle incidents out of Coffee City until a new department is activated.

