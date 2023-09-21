Ken Paxton attacks rivals, doesn’t rule out US Senate run

September 21, 2023

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attacking his Republican rivals while speaking out for the first time since his acquittal on corruption charges in his impeachment trial. IN his comments Wednesday, Paxton also displayed an openness to challenging U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in 2026. Paxton did not discuss accusations that he misused his office to protect a political donor. The charges were the backbone of Paxton becoming just the third sitting official in Texas’ nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Paxton did not testify during the two-week impeachment trial and is still under FBI investigation.

