Playoff-chasing Rangers hit 4 homers in a 15-5 win over Boston

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 7:53 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — With all of their All-Stars back in the lineup, the Texas Rangers are starting to feel good again going into their most important stretch of the season. Marcus Semien drove in three runs from the top of the order and scored for the AL-best 115th time, Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver hit back-to-back homers and the playoff-chasing Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 15-5 on Wednesday. All-Star third baseman Josh Jung, in his third game back after missing six weeks with a fractured left thumb, and fellow rookie Evan Carter each added two-run homers. Texas (84-68) remained a half-game behind Houston for the AL West lead after the Astros (85-68) had a walk-off win over AL East-leading Baltimore to avoid being swept in three games at home. The Rangers are tied with division foe Seattle for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. The Mariners beat Oakland 6-3 Wednesday before heading to Texas for a three-game weekend series.



All-Star right fielder Adolis Garcia, in his third game back after missing 10 games with a right patellar tendon strain in his right knee, walked in the second inning and scored on Heim’s homer. That was the 100th run scored this season for Garcia, who got his 102nd RBI with a double in the fourth. “You look at the two guys we just got back, I love their at-bats,” Bochy said. “It stretches out your lineup. … It’s always good to have success, it breeds confidence as they say, and you can see it in the guys right now.” The Rangers play seven of their last 10 games against the Mariners, including the last four in Seattle.

