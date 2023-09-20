Dubon’s 9th-inning single lifts Astros over Orioles 2-1 to stay atop AL West

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 7:50 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros were in desperate need of a win Wednesday after dropping four of five and letting their lead in the AL West dwindle. Held scoreless through seven innings, things looked bleak before some late-game heroics lifted them to the victory. Mauricio Dubon’s RBI single with one out in the ninth gave the Astros to a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, allowing Houston to avoid a sweep and stay a half-game ahead of Texas for first place in the AL West. “That was a big win,” manager Dusty Baker said. “It was nice to see the guys happy and partying because it’s been a morgue in there for the past two days. That was a huge game.”



Yainer Diaz doubled to right field off Danny Coulombe (5-2) to start Houston’s ninth, and he moved to third on a groundout by Chas McCormick.Dubon smacked a single into the gap in right field to score Diaz and start the celebration. Closer Ryan Pressly (4-5) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Veteran catcher Martín Maldonado said nothing had to be said before the game for the Astros to know the urgency they need to play with as the regular season winds down. Houston is off Thursday and LHP Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.20) will start in the opener of a series against Kansas City Friday

