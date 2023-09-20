Today is Wednesday September 20, 2023
Mariners beat the A’s to keep pace in AL West

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 7:46 pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Canzone homered and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep and maintain their position in the tight AL West race. Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh added back-to-back homers to give Seattle 200 home runs in a season for the seventh time in franchise history. Raleigh also doubled, giving him 52 extra-base hits, the most by a Mariners catcher in a season. Seattle (84-68) kept pace with Texas (84-68) and division-leading Houston (85-68), which both won Wednesday. The Rangers and Mariners are also tied for the third and final AL wild card, one-half game behind Toronto, which played later Wednesday. Seattle heads to Texas for a three-game series starting Friday.



