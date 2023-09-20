Vikings get RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 7:45 pm

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The run-deficient Minnesota Vikings acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after the fourth-year player fell out of favor with the coaching staff and behind Kyren Williams on the depth chart. The Vikings sent a 2026 conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for Akers and a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick in the deal, which was pending Akers passing a physical. Akers, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida State, tore his Achilles tendon during the 2021 preseason but recovered quickly enough to contribute in the playoffs during the Rams’ run to a Super Bowl title. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and quarterbacks coach Chris O’Hara were Rams assistants during Akers’ first two years there.

