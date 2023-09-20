Wearing No. 21 just like dad, safety Shilo Sanders leads Colorado’s defense

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 7:43 pm

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado safety Shilo Sanders keeps moving up in the rankings — his father’s rankings, anyway, of his favorite kids. Yep, that really is a playful thing between Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his five children. It’s easy to see why Shilo Sanders received a bump in this week’s family poll after his 80-yard interception return for a score over the weekend. That play motivated his proud father to sprint down the field — most he’s run in years, he later admitted — to celebrate with his middle son. Shilo Sanders may not always garner as many headlines as his quarterback brother, Shedeur, but he’s an indispensable part of the 19th-ranked Buffaloes (3-0). Shilo Sanders earned the Pac-12 defensive player of the week honors for his interception and a forced fumble in a 43-35 win over Colorado State in double overtime.



What’s more, he’s the current pick to top his father’s favorite kid list. And yep, that’s an actual betting thing, too. “He is moving up. He is moving on up like ‘The Jeffersons,’” said Deion Sanders, in reference to the American sitcom television series that started in the 1970s. “My kid rankings are tough. It really is a serious run right now.” Shilo Sanders, though, has inside information. He’s seen the picture displays on his father’s phone.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Sanders is following a similar path of his famous father, even wearing No. 21 just like dad. He’s playing on the same side of the ball as dad, who high-stepped his way to two Super Bowl titles over his Hall of Fame career. Just don’t compare them. That’s not fair, his coach/father warned. “A lot of fathers do that. They want the kids to walk in their footsteps and live their life,” Deion Sanders said. “My kids and I, our deal we made when they were young lads just getting into sports is you don’t have to be me. Be the best you. … Shilo is a bonafide leader. He’s a ‘dawg back there.”

Go Back