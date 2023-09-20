City of Tyler and Smith County approve downtown design plan

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 1:38 pm

TYLER – On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Tyler City Council and Smith County Commissioners Court came together in a joint public meeting to approve the design plan presented by Fitzpatrick Architects for Downtown Tyler’s public spaces. This is the first step of many the City and County will be considering moving throughout this process. The approved design for Downtown Tyler will help grow economic development, increase tourism, improve the quality of life for the community, as well as beautify the area with green space and landscaping.

“This is a terrific plan and a historic step for the future of Downtown Tyler,” said Mayor Don Warren. “The design plan will increase connectivity, walkability, parking, entertainment and so much more.”

As part of the revitalization efforts in Downtown Tyler, the City sought to formulate a cohesive direction for the future layout of Downtown’s public areas, sidewalks, and thoroughfares in partnership with the new Smith County Courthouse and adjacent roadways.

“The importance of this collaboration between the City and Smith County is that we’re major stakeholders in Downtown,” said Amber Varona, Main Street Director. “We maintain the streets, and the County maintains the Square where our community gathers. This is our chance to give something back and showcase the heart of our City.”

The design plan for Downtown Tyler spans about three acres from College Avenue to Fannin Avenue. The east and west sides will connect seamlessly with a community space leading toward the newly constructed Smith County Courthouse. The green space will feature a multi-use structure with storage, restrooms, and an amphitheater to capitalize on the space.

Additionally, visitors can look forward to the convenience of shade structures being constructed around the community space. To promote safer walking paths and restaurant patio areas, an additional twenty feet will be added to the sidewalks bordering businesses. To pay respect, the current monuments on the Square will be moved to the north and south sides of the new courthouse.

In 2022, Kimley-Horn was brought on to the project to facilitate a traffic analysis in correlation with the proposed Downtown design. In April, the Tyler City Council approved a resolution of support accepting the results of the Downtown Tyler Traffic Study and supporting the use of a Hybrid Tapered Approach.

This approach will take Broadway Avenue from four lanes at the Front Street intersection down to three lanes and then to two lanes by the time a driver reaches Erwin Street. The analysis of the hybrid option showed Broadway Avenue maintaining roughly the same vehicular capacity compared to the existing road conditions while improving facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists and allowing businesses to extend outdoor storefronts.

Improvements to Fannin Avenue will facilitate easy access for drivers to the County’s future parking garage, adding 550 additional public parking spaces to Downtown.

“It’s a great time to work and live in Smith County,” County Judge Neal Franklin said. “We are excited to work with the City of Tyler on this new design plan for downtown, as we work toward the construction of a new Courthouse and parking garage. Collaboration like this is unique between the City and County and the relationship we have to be able to work together can only benefit the citizens.”

In partnership with the public-approved Smith County courthouse bond, the City and County are partnering on joint efforts to utilize funding opportunities for this project.

