Woman accused of stealing $300,000 turns self in

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 12:35 pm
Woman accused of stealing 0,000 from water supply corporation turns self inWOOD COUNTY – A woman turned herself in to Wood County authorities on Wednesday after her employer reported they suspected her of theft. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Fork Special Utilities District reported a possible theft in late June. The report said the water supply corporation suspected their employee Rachel Sneed, of Mineola, had stolen about $40,000 from them. Officials said that during the investigation it was determined that Sneed had stolen “upwards of $300,000 using various methods over three years between 2021 and 2023. A warrant was issued on Tuesday for Sneed for theft of property, and was released on a $100,000 bond the same day she turned herself in to the jail.



