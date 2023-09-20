Troup tax rate lowest in 37 years

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 11:56 am

TROUP – At Monday night’s Troup City Council Meeting, Mayor Jeff Hale and the Troup City Council adopted the lowest tax rate in Troup since 1986.

For the previous three fiscal years, the Troup City Council had adopted a property tax rate that was less than the No-New-Revenue tax rate.

Through the leadership of Troup’s Mayor and City Council, the property tax rate of $0.544700 adopted by the Troup City Council at Monday’s city council meeting is 23.43% less than the 2022-2023 property tax rate of $0.710545 and is a reduction of 42.77% in Troup’s tax rate since it peaked at $0.951771 in fiscal year 2012-2013.

While lowering the city’s property tax rate by almost 43% since fiscal year 2013, Troup’s Mayors and City Councils have also supported law enforcement by increasing police salaries and benefits by an average of almost 19% in this year’s budget.

