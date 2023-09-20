Additional arrests following August shooting near Rose Rudman Park

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 9:23 am

TYLER — Tyler police have arrested three more suspects following a shooting on New Copeland Road, near Rose Rudman Park, on August 28. Willie Ogilvie, charged with deadly conduct and Anjaylee Goodwyn, charged with tampering with evidence, were booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday September, 19. A juvenile suspect has also been charged. On September 19, Tyler Police were notified that Angel Lopez was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Service on warrants in this case and booked into the Harrison County Jail for deadly conduct and tampering with evidence. Jace Ogilvie (pictured) was booked into the Smith County Jail on a deadly conduct charge August 29. He was charged September 1st with tampering with evidence. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, further arrests and charges are pending as the investigation continues.

On August 28th at approximately 3:00pm, officers responded to a shooting on New Copeland Rd near the north entrance to Rose Rudman Park. Four subjects were contacted at the location. It was determined that Wille Ogilvie, 18, had been shot in the lower back area. The preliminary investigation determined that just prior to the shooting, several individuals had been involved in a physical altercation at the park. Evidence from the investigation led detectives to a residence in the area. A search warrant was served, and officers seized multiple weapons, including pistols and long guns.

