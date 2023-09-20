Latin-owned businesses to support during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond

(NEW YORK) -- According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are close to five million Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States that contribute over $800 billion to the U.S. economy annually.

To celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC News' Good Morning America is spotlighting Latin-owned businesses.

Scroll down to support five Latina and Latino entrepreneurs.

It's A 10 Haircare

Carolyn Aronson is the founder and CEO of It's A 10 Haircare.

"Discovering my Puerto Rican heritage unlocked a hidden part of my identity, making me feel at home. The traditions I encountered filled me with joy and influenced my personal beauty style," Aronson told Good Morning America.

"These unique qualities set me apart and led me to create It's A 10, a brand that champions inclusion, celebrates beauty's richness, maintains quality, and supports Latin-owned businesses in our mission to empower the community," Aronson added.

Pītusa

Founded in 2010 by Clara Lago Rashidian, Pītusa produces apparel with a focus on sustainability.

"Each design is steeped in Peruvian authenticity, a reflection of the vibrant world I've come to adore. I also hold commitment to supporting Latin-owned businesses," Lago Rashidian told GMA. "By choosing my brand and others like it, you're not only embracing unique Peruvian influences co-designed by Peruvian designers and produced in Peru, but also contributing to the strength and prosperity of our Hispanic and Latin communities."

Guayakí Yerba Mate

Argentinian entrepreneur Alex Pryor co-founded Guayakí Yerba Mate in 1996 with the goal of bringing yerba mate to more people.

Since then, the caffeinated drink has been spotted in refrigerators all over social media.

NotCo

Founded in Chile, NotCo is a plant-based food tech company.

"As a Chilean native, NotCo's Latin identity will always be present in everything we do. It is what makes us who we are," co-founder and CEO Matias Muchnick told GMA.

NotCo's vegan milk and chocolate milk are both available on Amazon.

Daybird

Daybird is a women-owned brand that combines makeup with skin care.

First-generation Mexicana Whitney McElwain co-founded the brand to rewrite traditional beauty standards.

