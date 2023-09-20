Jung’s go-ahead single helps Rangers beat Red Sox 6-4 and end 4-game losing streak

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2023 at 3:17 am

ARLINGTON (AP) — Josh Jung hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run seventh inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night in their bid for an AL playoff berth. Texas, which ended a four-game losing streak, closed within a half-game of AL West-leading Houston. The Rangers remained tied with Seattle for the third wild card, one game behind Toronto, Texas plays the Mariners in seven of its last 10 games. “It’s going to be a fight every night,” said Jung, who returned Monday after missing 37 games with a fractured left thumb.



Aroldis Chapman (6-4) retired five consecutive batters in the seventh and eighth innings, striking out three, and Jose Leclerc pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in eight chances. Chapman’s 1,145 strikeouts are 10th among relievers. “I think the addition of that sinker, he’s making it tougher for everybody,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. With the score 4-4, Marcus Semien was hit by a pitch from Chris Murphy (1-2) leading off the seventh and took second on Corey Seager’s single. John Schreiber relieved with one out and Jung grounded a single to center. Schreiber forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to Jonah Heim.

