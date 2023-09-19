Texas ranks No.1 for having the worst drivers

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 8:46 pm

EL PASO — Texas was ranked number one when it came to having the “worst drivers” among all 50 states, according to a report from Forbes Advisor. The report compares all 50 states and Washington D.C. across six key metrics to determine which state has the worst drivers. Forbes Advisor says Texas tops the list of having the worst drivers, ranking second in the nation for two key metrics which were fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver and fatal car accidents involving a driver driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road. Texas also has the third highest ranking when it comes to having the highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes and had the ninth highest number regarding fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver, according to Forbes.

