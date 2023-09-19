Today is Tuesday September 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


CSU-Colorado draws late-night record 9.3M viewers on ESPN

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 6:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News

Colorado’s double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday in most of the country, drew 9.3 million viewers to make it the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN.

Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado team did not kick off until after 10 p.m. ET and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m.

Still, it was ESPN’s fifth-most-watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot. That broadcast window for ESPN college football averaged about 1.7 million viewers last year.

It also was the most-streamed regular-season college football game of all time for ESPN.

No. 19 Colorado’s first two games under Sanders were carried by Fox, with both slotted into the network’s Big Noon game. The Buffaloes’ victories over TCU and Nebraska averaged about 8 million viewers for Fox.

Colorado faces No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in a game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC