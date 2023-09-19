Today is Tuesday September 19, 2023
Woman shot dead on I-20 from another vehicle

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 6:12 pm
Woman shot dead on I-20 from another vehicleVAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas – Our news partners at KETK reports that officials with the Van Zandt Couty Sherriffs Office received reports that a woman had been shot on Tuesday afternoon while in a vehicle eastbound on I-20. Officials believe that the woman had been shot by “an occupant of a tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound on the Interstate.” The woman was pronounced dead and a possible suspect has been detained and is being questioned.

This post will be updated upon receiving new information.



