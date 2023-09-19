The East Texas Food Bank to open Longview Resource Center

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 4:40 pm

Longview – The East Texas Food Bank will open The East Texas Food Bank Longview Resource Center in mid-October. With this expansion ETFB is doing its primary mission; getting more food to more people. The Longview Resource Center is located on Interstate 20 at 2900 Signal Hill Drive. David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank said, “We are committed to addressing the issues of hunger and eliminating barriers in Gregg County. We estimate that ETFB will provide 936,000 meals annually at the Longview location.”



The center will be open four days a week including evenings and Saturday mornings to increase access to food assistance. The Benefits Assistance Program will help those who apply for SNAP and other needed services. Medical screenings will be offered through healthcare providers. ETFB has 13 partner agencies in Gregg County. For your convenience click on EastTexasFoodBank.org, click on Find Food at the top of the page, and enter the county you live in for the nearest location to your residence.

Go Back