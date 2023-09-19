Today is Tuesday September 19, 2023
Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox to retire

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 11:57 am
Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox to retireLONGVIEW – After a remarkable tenure of leadership and dedication, Dr. James E. Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools for Longview ISD, has announced his retirement, effective December 31, 2025. Dr. Wilcox’s decision to retire is driven by his and his wife’s desire “to embark on new adventures,” as well as to allow the LISD Board of Trustees “ample time to chart the future course of the district.”

“I will give every ounce of leadership and caring to our students until my last day with LISD,” he said. “I want the parents of our students to know that I truly do appreciate them sharing their most prized possession and God’s greatest gift to us all: their children.”



