Child dies in traffic accident in Marshall

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 11:53 am

MARSHALL – Marshall Police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a

child on Monday night. At 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 18, Marshall Emergency Communications received

a call that a child had been struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road. The

child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the accident occurred. The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed at this time. The

investigation is ongoing.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.

Go Back