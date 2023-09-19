New Smith County Fire Marshall appointed

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 11:48 am

TYLER – The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, September 19, voted to unanimously appoint Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue to serve as Fire Marshal. After Commissioners Court, Hogue was sworn into the position by County Judge Neal Franklin.

“Chad Hogue has proven his dedication and commitment to the Farm Marshal’s Office,” Franklin said. “In my mind’s eye, I believe he’s the man for the job for the future of our Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Hogue said he was thankful for the opportunity.

“I love Smith County and I love the Fire Marshal’s Office,” he said.

Hogue has worked at the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office as assistant emergency management coordinator and deputy fire marshal since January 2017.

He served as interim fire marshal for about nine months, before Paul Findley was appointed as Fire Marshal in July. Findley announced last week that he was resigning from the post, effective September 19, to become Jacksonville Fire Chief.

