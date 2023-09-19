Today is Tuesday September 19, 2023
USDA will visit Henderson to highlight $25 million for internet upgrades

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 6:55 am
USDA will visit Henderson to highlight million for Rural Fiber InfrastructureHENDERSON – USDA Rural Development State Director Lillian Salerno will visit Henderson Wednesday morning September 20 at 11 to highlight a historic investment to expand high-speed internet infrastructure for more than 1,200 rural locations in Cherokee and Anderson counties. Salerno will talk about $25 million in funding through the USDA’s ReConnect Program. The USDA feels the ReConnect Program will help close he digital divide in rural areas and further econmic prosperity. This event is free to attend at 3675 U.S. Highway 79 South in Henderson.



