Rapper Travis Scott is questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival in wave of lawsuits

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 4:53 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Rap superstar Travis Scott was questioned for several hours in a deposition he gave in connection with hundreds of lawsuits filed against him and others over the deaths and injuries at the 2021 Astroworld festival. Two people with knowledge about the litigation say Scott was questioned in Houston on Monday during a deposition that lasted about eight hours. This was the first time Scott was questioned by attorneys for those who have filed lawsuits since a crowd surge at his November 2021 concert killed 10 festivalgoers. Scott’s deposition comes as a judge earlier this year scheduled the first trial from the lawsuits for May 6, 2024.



