The Edgewood Police Chief has died

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 3:57 am

WILLS POINT – The Wills Point Police Department confirmed Edgewood Chief of Police David Hammonds died on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, a Will Points PD spokesperson said that Hammonds had served in law enforcement and in Edgewood for several decades. They also said, “Tonight we ask for prayers for the Hammonds family and everyone with the City of Edgewood. Chief Hammonds was not only a great man with decades dedicated to law enforcement, he was also actively involved in the community!!! We will miss you sir.”



The Van Police Department also offered condolences to the Hammonds family. “The Van Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Hammond’s Family. Nancy, David was one of a kind! Our prayers go to the Hammond’s Family, the Edgewood Police Department and the citizens.”

No cause of death was given.

