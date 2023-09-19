Mullins hits 3-run homer in 9th to lift Orioles to 8-7 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Another day, another ninth-inning comeback for the Baltimore Orioles. Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Orioles past the Houston Astros 8-7 on Monday night in a matchup of American League division leaders. The stirring victory came a day after Baltimore scored the tying run in the ninth inning against Tampa Bay and went on to win 5-4 in 11 innings on a sacrifice fly by Mullins. Houston led by two entering the ninth before closer Ryan Pressly (3-5) allowed consecutive singles to Ryan O’Hearn and Austin Hays with one out. Mullins then hit his 15th homer into the seats in right field to put the Orioles on top.



“It was devastating,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “But you’ve got to get over it. … That hurt a lot.”

Yordan Alvarez reached second to start the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error by Gold Glove third baseman Ramón Urías. Pinch-runner Jake Meyers advanced when José Abreu lined out to right field, but held at third when Kyle Tucker grounded out to second. Cionel Pérez was replaced by Yennier Cano, who struck out Chas McCormick to get his seventh save. Gunnar Henderson got three hits, including his AL-leading ninth triple, and O’Hearn had a career-high five hits with two RBIs for the AL East-leading Orioles a day after they clinched their first postseason berth since 2016.

Baltimore moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Rays. Houston has lost three of four but maintained a 1 1/2-game lead in the AL West thanks to a fourth straight loss by Texas on Monday night against Boston. Seattle is also 1 1/2 behind the Astros. “You feel like we’re about to break out,” Baker said. “Because we’re hitting some balls hard — we just don’t have much to show for it.” Mike Baumann (10-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

