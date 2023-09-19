Today is Tuesday September 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Red Sox rally to end 4-game skid with 4-2 win over Rangers

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2023 at 3:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON (AP) — Texas manager Bruce Bochy felt the Rangers had everything set up nicely to go to Will Smith with a one-run lead in the eighth inning. Things went sideways in a hurry, especially after Smith promptly walked Boston’s No. 8 hitter and gave up a double to the ninth-place batter who didn’t have a hit in his previous 17 at-bats. Rob Refsnyder had a two-run single right after hot-hitting Rafael Devers was intentionally walked with one out, and Adam Duvall followed with a sacrifice fly. The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the playoff-chasing Rangers, who lost their fourth in a row even after getting two All-Star players back in their lineup Monday night.

All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien, the only Rangers player to start all 150 of their games, hit another leadoff homer and had an RBI single in the sixth for a 2-1 lead. Texas (82-68), already guaranteed its first winning record since 2016, began the day one game ahead of Seattle for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. But the Mariners, the division foe the Rangers play seven times in the season’s last 10 days, pulled even with a 5-0 win at Oakland later Monday night.

Texas and Seattle are both only 1 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston, which lost at home to AL East leader Baltimore. The Rangers are 10-20 since Aug. 16, and their four-game losing streak came since sweeping a four-game series in Toronto to briefly pass the Blue Jays in the wild-card race. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion manager, has been at a loss to explain what has happened in recent weeks. “As far as what I do, I stay behind them, and keep writing out the lineup. We’ve got to keep pushing here,” Bochy said. “Believe me, they’re trying. Trust me, it’s a great group here. And this was a tough one again.”

While not yet eliminated from the playoffs, the Red Sox (75-76) were at the bottom of the AL East standings and 7 1/2 games behind the final wild-card spot with only 11 games to play. Urias had an RBI single in the fifth for their other run.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC