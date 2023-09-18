Debris field found in search for missing F-35 in South Carolina, officials say

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2023 at 5:32 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- A debris field has been found in South Carolina during the search for a F-35 fighter jet that had gone missing after a "mishap" on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The pilot of the craft had "safely ejected" during the incident, military authorities previously said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

