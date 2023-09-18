Trump expected to skip 2nd Republican debate, plans speech to workers in Detroit

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2023 at 5:32 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to skip the second Republican primary debate, in California on Sept. 27, and will instead visit Detroit to deliver a speech in front of union workers, according to a senior adviser.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

