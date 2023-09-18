Today is Monday September 18, 2023
78-year-old allegedly shoots, kills neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2023 at 11:39 am
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(ORLANDO) -- A 78-year-old Florida man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Sunday in DeLeon Springs, about 45 miles north of Orlando, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, 42-year-old Brian Ford, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between two properties when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski, "confronted him about being on his property," according to the sheriff's office.

Druzolowski later told police that "he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Druzolowski was arrested for second-degree murder, authorities said.

 

