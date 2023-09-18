Woodville police officer shot, Hemphill man dead after officer-involved shooting

WOODVILLE – The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened after a Woodville Police Department officer was shot on Sunday according to our news partners at KETK. Officer Troy Costello was shot while responding to a call about a man causing a disturbance in the 200 block of Shivers Drive around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday. Costello reportedly tried to make contact with the man driving a white pickup truck but the driver allegedly ignored him and drove away. Costello pursued him for several blocks on MLK Drive, radioed for assistance and kept pursuing him onto South Pecan Street.The pursuit reportedly stopped at the intersection of Cardinal Drive and Pecan Street, where Costello approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and was shot by the driver.

Later the vehicle was spotted near the 200 block of Shivers Drive, where Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the man into the woods.The man eventually left the woods around 8:24 a.m. and deputies saw him and repeatedly commanded him to stop and lay down with his arms extended but he allegedly ignored their repeated commands.

According to the press release, the man then “was noncompliant and hostile towards the officers and made an aggressive movement toward the handgun that was in his waistband,” and he was then shot by by multiple officers.

The man was identified by officials as Reginal Owens, 41 of Hemphill. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of Peace Precinct 1, Tina Self, according to the press release. Self has ordered an autopsy.

“Sadly, the incident injured a brave officer, who was shot in the face and is currently fighting for his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time,” the Texas Municipal Police Association executive director Kevin Lawrence said.

Costello was airlifted to a hospital in Houston and is reportedly in stable condition while undergoing surgery.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the following:

“At the request of the Woodville Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division is conducting an investigation into this incident. When completed it will be submitted to the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office for review.”

