Texas Tech gets 1st win with 41-3 romp over FCS-member Tarleton

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2023 at 8:39 am
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Malik Dunlap returned the first of his two interceptions for a touchdown, Tahj Brooks set a career high with 158 yards rushing and Texas Tech got its first win of the season, 41-3 win over lower-division Tarleton State. The 1-2 Red Raiders led for good when Dunlap had a 54-yard interception return only 2 1/2 minutes into the game. Tarleton got its only points on a short field goal with 5:04 left in the game. That was only a few plays after Texans receiver Jaden Smith was taken off the field on a stretcher right after being treated by trainers from both teams. ESPN’s game broadcast said Smith had a neck injury and was being taken to a local hospital. He gave thumbs-up with both hands as the motorized cart was driving off the field.



