Texas State beats Jackson State 77-34

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2023 at 8:37 am

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — TJ Finley accounted for five touchdowns, including two of Texas State’s eight rushing touchdowns, and the Bobcats beat Jackson State 77-34. Finley was 17-of-21 passing for 251 yards and connected on touchdown throws of 14 yards to Drew Donley, 27 yards to Ashtyn Hawkins and 20 yards to Kole Wilson, the last of which capped a 35-point second quarter by the Bobcats and made it 56-20 going into halftime. Texas State’s 77 points were its most since it registered a program-record 78 against Meridian College in 1920 and its 684 total yards were also its most since it had a program-record 696 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2014. Zy McDonald threw touchdown passes to Isaiah Spencer and Hayden Hagler in the second half for Jackson State (2-2).

