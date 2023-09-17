De Laura’s 3 touchdown passes leads Arizona to 31-10 win over UTEP

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2023 at 8:36 am

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona’s defense shut down UTEP for a 31-10 win. The Wildcats bounced back from an overtime road loss to Mississippi State last week with a dominating defensive performance. Arizona forced the Miners into a fumble, a turnover on downs and seven punts in 10 drives before scoring a late touchdown. The Wildcats poured it on offensively after some shaky early moments, pushing an 11-point halftime lead to 28 early in the fourth quarter. De Laura led the way after throwing four interceptions last week, hitting 23 of 29 passes with no interceptions in Arizona’s 14th straight win over UTEP.

