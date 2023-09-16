Juvenile taken into custody after threat made to Henderson Middle School

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2023 at 5:39 pm

HENDERSON – Henderson ISD said that a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection to a recent social media post threating Henderson Middle School. According to our news partner KETK, officials said that on Friday morning students reported the seeing the post which threatened to “shoot up” the school. Although administrators determined there was no imminent danger, an investigation was started by HISD and Henderson Police Department. With the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, officials discovered the person who made the threat to the school.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody for making terroristic threats and officials said there are no other threats at this time. “The safety of our students and staff remains Henderson ISD’s top priority and we are appreciative of both the students who quickly reported this threat to teachers and the Henderson Police Department for their efforts and ongoing commitment to protect the students and staff of HISD.”

Go Back