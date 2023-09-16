Today is Saturday September 16, 2023
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2023 at 5:39 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted of all charges at his impeachment trial. The verdict Saturday reaffirmed Paxton’s durability in America’s biggest red state. It’s also a broader victory for Texas’ hard right after an extraordinary trial that underscored fractures within the GOP nationally. Paxton was charged with 16 articles of impeachment accusing him of misconduct, bribery and corruption. He was accused of using his office to help a campaign donor who was under FBI investigation. He still faces trial on felony securities fraud charges and remains under a separate FBI investigation.



