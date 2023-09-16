Deliberations in Paxton’s impeachment trial head into a second day

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2023 at 7:29 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Deliberations in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial are heading into a second day. The jury of mostly Republican senators was set to reconvene Saturday. Senators are deciding whether to convict Paxton over corruptions charges that have shadowed him for years. He is accused of using his office to protect a political donor who was under FBI investigation. A conviction on any of 16 articles of impeachment would remove Paxton from office. If a verdict is not announced by Sunday night, senators may be sequestered in the Capitol until they reach one.

Go Back