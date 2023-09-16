Today is Saturday September 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deliberations in Paxton’s impeachment trial head into a second day

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2023 at 7:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Deliberations in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial are heading into a second day. The jury of mostly Republican senators was set to reconvene Saturday. Senators are deciding whether to convict Paxton over corruptions charges that have shadowed him for years. He is accused of using his office to protect a political donor who was under FBI investigation. A conviction on any of 16 articles of impeachment would remove Paxton from office. If a verdict is not announced by Sunday night, senators may be sequestered in the Capitol until they reach one.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC