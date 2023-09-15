NET Health in Tyler offering seasonal flu vaccines

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 4:43 pm

TYLER – The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) announced on Thursday they now have flu vaccines available. According to our news partner KETK, they’re available at the main office located at 815 N. Broadway Avenue on the corner of North Broadway and Gentry Parkway. Their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the clinic is open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Those enrolled on Medicaid or CHIP insurance plans can get their vaccinations for free. Children in the Texas Vaccines for Children Program will be assessed a $10 administrative fee. The price for adults is $25 and Medicare Part B is accepted. The high dose influenza vaccine is free for those on Medicare who are aged 65 years and older. Those without Medicare must pay $70

For more information, people are asked to contact the NET Health Immunizations Department at 903-510-5604.

Go Back