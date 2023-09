Jacksonville man given life in prison for capital murder

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 12:57 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas – Our news partner KETK reports that the Texas 12th Court of Appeals upheld a life sentence for Jacolbe Rashad Kirby, who was was given the sentence for the death of Malcolm Hunter who was shot and killed in his Jacksonville home in 2018. Kirby was convicted in February 2022 after a three day trial, and filed his appeal a few months later.

