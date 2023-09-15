Longview PD searching for aggravated assault suspect

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 11:23 am

LONGVIEW – Trevorris Rashomique Woodard, 35 of Longview, has a warrant our for his arrest by the Longview Police Department. Our news partner KETK reports that this is in connection with a 2023 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case. Woodard is listed as a 5’7″ black man who weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about Woodard is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

