Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 11:16 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Love at First Sight: There’s nothing quite like a crowd-pleasing romantic comedy, so head over to watch Love at First Sight to get your fix.

Surviving Summer: A new competitor enters the scene as Summer and her friends prepare for the national surfing competition, adding challenges both in the waves and for the affections of the boy she loves.

Hulu

Welcome to Wrexham: Football’s back for another season, and so is Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series about the Welsh football club on Hulu.

The Other Black Girl: The New York Times bestseller was adapted into a TV series for Hulu, and you can stream the premiere this weekend.

Theater Camp: If you missed Theater Camp in theaters, then you’re in luck. The comedy arrives on Hulu just in time for the end of summer.

Apple TV+

The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return for season 3, which promises big changes.

Prime Video

A Million Miles Away: Learn the inspiring true story of how José Hernández made it to space in this new biopic.

Happy Streaming!

