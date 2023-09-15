7 year prison sentence for man after 2022 drug arrest

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 10:55 am

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas – Zacorian Deandre White, 30, will serve 7 years after a Monday sentance by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after marijuana and oxycodone were reportedly found in his vehicle in 2022. According to our news partner KETK, White was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Dec. 18, 2022 on US 175 in Henderson County. During the stop, the trooper could reportedly smell the sent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. White then handed the trooper a joint on an ashtray along with a bag containing marijuana cigarettes. After a search was conducted, a backpack with more marijuana, a bottle that contained over 15 grams of oxycodone, a digital scale and a metal grinder were found in White’s possession.

